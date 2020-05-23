Pearline ArthurPearline Arthur, age 73, went home to be with the lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1947 to the proud parents of Ruben Sr. and Emma Dee Arthur in Saginaw, Michigan.Pearline accepted Jesus Christ as Lord of her life. She was a member of Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Senior Pastor Larry V. Tyler.Pearline was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben Sr. and Emma Dee Arthur; sister, Mildred Thompson (Edison Sr.); and brother-in-law, Robert Ammons.Pearline leaves to cherish her memory: beloved sisters, Maggie (Calvin Sr.) Taylor of Little Rock, AR, Marceline Arthur of Joliet, IL, Mary Ammons of Atlanta, GA, and Pamela (John) Clark of Joliet, IL; brothers, Ruben Arthur and Jerry (Deb) Arthur all of Joliet, IL, and Jeffery (Angela) Arthur of Downers Grove, II; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.VISITATION: Tuesday May 26, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet.FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Delgado Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life service beginning at 11:00 A.M. officiated by Rev. Larry V. Tyler from Second Baptist Church, Joliet, IL. Burial to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL. Live Webcast avaliable for visitation and service. Please call funeral home at 815-774-9220