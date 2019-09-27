|
Pedro A. Lopez
Pedro A. "Pete" Lopez , age 69, of Channahon, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence. Pete was born in Chicago, the son of the late Pedro O. and Elvera (nee Aguilar) Lopez, residing in Channahon since 1997. He is a decorated U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Janice (nee Luke) Lopez of Channahon; his three daughters, Cristina (Charles) Potter of Joliet, Ember (Erik) Anderson of Minooka and Alessa (Matthew) Pasternak of Lindenhurst; and two granddaughters, Evelyn and Isabelle Pasternak.
Visitation for Pete Lopez will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 27, 2019