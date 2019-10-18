The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Liston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Liston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Ann Liston Obituary
Peggy Ann Liston

Peggy Ann Liston (McHenry) Age 61, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Best friend and devoted partner of Terry Shanahan; loving mother of Randy (Nicole) Smith and Ryan Liston; cherished grandmother of Alexis, Mia, Ava, Emily, and Andrew Smith.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Beverly McHenry (Hicks); her son Dustin Smith, grandson Ryan Smith, and siblings Pat and Colleen McHenry.

She enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Interment private. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now