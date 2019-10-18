|
Peggy Ann Liston
Peggy Ann Liston (McHenry) Age 61, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Best friend and devoted partner of Terry Shanahan; loving mother of Randy (Nicole) Smith and Ryan Liston; cherished grandmother of Alexis, Mia, Ava, Emily, and Andrew Smith.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Beverly McHenry (Hicks); her son Dustin Smith, grandson Ryan Smith, and siblings Pat and Colleen McHenry.
She enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Interment private. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 18, 2019