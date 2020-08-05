1/1
Peggy Hostert Popovich
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Hostert Popovich

Born: September 29, 1950

Died: August 2, 2020

Peggy Hostert Popovich, 69, of Colfax, lifelong resident of Lockport, passed away at 4:50am, August 2, 2020, at her son's residence.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, IL.

Friends may greet the family from 10-11:00am, Saturday August 8, 2020, also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lockport.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of local arrangements.

Peggy was born September 29, 1950, in Joliet, the daughter of Sylvester and Evelyn Eipers Hostert.

She married George Popovich.

Surviving are her son, John "J" James (Toni) Popvich of Colfax; granddaughters, Josephine Deuel and Isabelle Popovich both of Colfax; brothers, Ken (Kim) Hostert, Dale (Debbie) Hostert, and Gary (Vicki) Hostert; sister, Janet Hostert Viano; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Kahtleen Connell.

Peggy is a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church in Lockport.

She graduated from Lockport Township High School in 1968.

She retired from Citgo Refinery in Lemont. She was a secretary for Ludwig and Walsh Schools, District 92 and Lockport Township High School.

Peggy was a lifelong fan of Lockport Porters varsity boys' basketball team. Her favorite memory is when they went 33-0 and won the State Championship in 1978.

Peggy's favorite quote was "Don't Worry, Be Happy"

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved