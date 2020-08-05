Peggy Hostert Popovich
Born: September 29, 1950
Died: August 2, 2020
Peggy Hostert Popovich, 69, of Colfax, lifelong resident of Lockport, passed away at 4:50am, August 2, 2020, at her son's residence.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St., Lockport, IL.
Friends may greet the family from 10-11:00am, Saturday August 8, 2020, also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lockport.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of local arrangements.
Peggy was born September 29, 1950, in Joliet, the daughter of Sylvester and Evelyn Eipers Hostert.
She married George Popovich.
Surviving are her son, John "J" James (Toni) Popvich of Colfax; granddaughters, Josephine Deuel and Isabelle Popovich both of Colfax; brothers, Ken (Kim) Hostert, Dale (Debbie) Hostert, and Gary (Vicki) Hostert; sister, Janet Hostert Viano; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Kahtleen Connell.
Peggy is a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church in Lockport.
She graduated from Lockport Township High School in 1968.
She retired from Citgo Refinery in Lemont. She was a secretary for Ludwig and Walsh Schools, District 92 and Lockport Township High School.
Peggy was a lifelong fan of Lockport Porters varsity boys' basketball team. Her favorite memory is when they went 33-0 and won the State Championship in 1978.
Peggy's favorite quote was "Don't Worry, Be Happy"
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com
.