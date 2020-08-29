1/1
Peggy Jean Stone
Peggy Jean Stone

Born: January 9, 1938

Died: August 24, 2020

Peggy Jean Stone, 82 of Springfield MO passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a short illness. She was born on January 9, 1938 in Morris, IL to William and Mildred Carter.

Peggy married Allan David Stone at the First United Methodist Church in Lockport, IL on January 11, 1957. To this union two children were born.

Peggy was preceded in death by her oldest son David Stone, her sisters Barbara and Kathleen Carter, brother and sister in-law John (Jack) and Gertrude Darin, her father and mother-in-law William and Leona Stone, and her parents.

Peggy is survived by her husband Allan, son, Richard Stone (wife Wendy), grandsons, Nickolas Stone and Drew Stone, brother-in-law William Stone (wife Diana), nephews William Carter (wife Jasmine), Adam and Noah Stone, Robert "Bob" Darin , nieces Janice Kelm and Nancy Darin, and great-niece Makayla Carter.

We love and miss you forever.

Graveside Services will be held on September 5, 2020 at 10 am, at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers in Peggy's name to the COVID-19 Hope Fund at OzarksFoodHarvest.org.


Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
