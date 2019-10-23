|
|
Percy Dorsey
Born: April 11th, 1920; in Hicksville, KY
Died: October 16, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Percy Dorsey entered heaven's gates on October 16, 2019. He died peacefully within his Joliet home with his beloved daughter and grandchildren by his side.
Percy was the beloved husband of the late Beulah Dorsey. Loving father of Annamariaa Dorsey (William Atkinson) and he was the proud grandfather to Italy Wallace and Ve'lari Dorsey, and great grandfather to Courtney & Madison Wallace.
Percy was born in Hicksville Kentucky on April 11th, 1920 to the late Nathaniel Dozier and Bertha Jackson. He was also a brother to five- Walter, and the late Roy, Ozell, FM, and Robert Lee.
He is fondly remembered by his great grandchildren Courtney and Madison.Percy was an inspiration to all who were lucky enough to cross his path. After serving in the Army for many years he was honorably discharged and received a Master's in Electronics from Tuskegee University. After meeting his wife Beulah, they decided to move from Greenwood Mississippi to Chicago Illinois, where he returned to school and got a degree in Electronic Repair. He worked for the Army Ammunition plant and Union Oil, he also owned his own television repair shop where he earned the name of "The TV Man" and raised his daughter in Joliet where he retired.
Percy had natural talents for making everyone feel special. His laughter was infectious and his smile could steal any room. His impact will forever be felt by the family that loves him dearly. If you knew Percy you should remember one of his precious stories, he loved to tell life stories.
Very special thanks to Elizabeth his VA Nurse, the Staff of Autumn Day Care Center, and Integrity Home Health Agency for providing wonderful care and Elizabeth Harlan, Amber Medlin and his Son in Law Billy who took such pride in making him feel extra special.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25th at 6:30 pm at Hope Lutheran Church 305 E Black Rd. Shorewood, Illinois 60404. Services officiated by Pastor William Ryden.
Private Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 23, 2019