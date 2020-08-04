1/1
Percy Larnce Gilmer Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Percy Larnce Gilmer, Sr.

Born: November 24, 1949

Died: July 27, 2020

Percy L. Gilmore, Sr. was born November 24, 1949 in Bolton, MS to Lillie and Percy Gilmore. He passed away on July 27, 2020.

Percy graduated from Joliet Central High School in June of 1968. A month later on July 19, 1968, Percy started working at Caterpillar Tractor Company, Inc.

In October 1968, Percy's first beautiful baby girl, Jarita Gilmer was born and in January 1971, his first handsome son, Jeffery Mahalick.

In 1973 he met and married Charlene Logan and born to this union were three beautiful children, Larnce Charles, Tiffany Tinette and Latrisa Renee.

Percy later found love with Judy Diane McKnight and they had another beautiful baby girl, Donielle Latrice. Percy found love once again with Loria Ware and they had a handsome baby son, Davontae Damon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Gilmore, mother, Lillie (Mason) Baines Gilmore; brothers, John D., Eddie and Willie Baines, Jr.; sisters, Mosella Norfleet, Willie B. Graves and Earnestine Hill.

Percy leaves to cherish his loving memories to his beautiful children, Jarita Gilmer of Kalamazoo, MI, Jeffery Mahalick of Joliet, IL, Larnce (LaMonya) Gilmer of Forest, MS, Tiffany (Demetrius) Cooper of Lockport, IL, Latrisa Gilmer, Donielle Gilmer, Davontae Gilmer all of Joliet, IL; 19 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Nathine Blackmon of Jackson, MS; his companion of 26 years, Loria Ware (Percy Larnce, Jr.); two special friends and business partners, Mike Petry and Dennis Malushi of Joliet, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home and Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM at Christ Temple Church, 212 Richards St., Joliet, IL. Service at 12:00PM, Bishop J.E. Moore, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Minor-Morris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved