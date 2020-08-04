Percy Larnce Gilmer, Sr.Born: November 24, 1949Died: July 27, 2020Percy L. Gilmore, Sr. was born November 24, 1949 in Bolton, MS to Lillie and Percy Gilmore. He passed away on July 27, 2020.Percy graduated from Joliet Central High School in June of 1968. A month later on July 19, 1968, Percy started working at Caterpillar Tractor Company, Inc.In October 1968, Percy's first beautiful baby girl, Jarita Gilmer was born and in January 1971, his first handsome son, Jeffery Mahalick.In 1973 he met and married Charlene Logan and born to this union were three beautiful children, Larnce Charles, Tiffany Tinette and Latrisa Renee.Percy later found love with Judy Diane McKnight and they had another beautiful baby girl, Donielle Latrice. Percy found love once again with Loria Ware and they had a handsome baby son, Davontae Damon.He was preceded in death by his father, Percy Gilmore, mother, Lillie (Mason) Baines Gilmore; brothers, John D., Eddie and Willie Baines, Jr.; sisters, Mosella Norfleet, Willie B. Graves and Earnestine Hill.Percy leaves to cherish his loving memories to his beautiful children, Jarita Gilmer of Kalamazoo, MI, Jeffery Mahalick of Joliet, IL, Larnce (LaMonya) Gilmer of Forest, MS, Tiffany (Demetrius) Cooper of Lockport, IL, Latrisa Gilmer, Donielle Gilmer, Davontae Gilmer all of Joliet, IL; 19 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Nathine Blackmon of Jackson, MS; his companion of 26 years, Loria Ware (Percy Larnce, Jr.); two special friends and business partners, Mike Petry and Dennis Malushi of Joliet, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home and Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11:00AM - 12:00PM at Christ Temple Church, 212 Richards St., Joliet, IL. Service at 12:00PM, Bishop J.E. Moore, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283