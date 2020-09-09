Peter A. Kaluzny
Born: November 29, 1962; in Shorewood, WI
Died: September 6, 2020; in Pembine, WI
Peter A. Kaluzny, age 57 years, of Morris, IL., passed away suddenly in Pembine, Wisconsin on September 6, 2020.
Peter was born on November 29, 1962 in Shorewood, WI. to David and Barbara (nee Butrem) Kaluzny. He grew up with his large family in the Joliet area, graduating from Joliet Catholic High School with the Class of 1980. He married Laura Onderisin at St. Raymond's Cathedral on February 9, 1985. Peter was a Maintenance Supervisor and part owner with his family's business, Kaluzny Brothers, and retired after 38 years. He was a loving father and devoted Papa to his grandchildren. He was a lover of all things outdoors including his deer camp in Wisconsin. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Most of all, Peter liked to have fun!
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laura; his daughter, Barbara Kaluzny and his son Joshua (Lauren) Kaluzny; his grandchildren, Ian, Elise and Alaina Kaluzny; his step-mother Dorothy Kaluzny; his brothers and sisters, David (Dawn) Kaluzny, Stephen (Susan) Kaluzny, George (Judith) Kaluzny, John (Colleen) Kaluzny, Martha (Greg) Henning, Sarah Kaluzny (the late Mark) Petroff, Joseph (Nancy) Kaluzny, Robert (Kim) Kaluzny, Bridget (Henry) Kim, Bob (Kathy) Wiesemann, Ric (Denise) Wiesemann, Carol (Greg) Matre and Joe (Lucy) Wiesemann; his mother-in-law, Bernadine Onderisin; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Pam (Joe) Turk, Paul (Mary) Onderisin, Jim (Terri) Onderisin, Ken (Sue) Onderisin, Joe Onderisin, Al Onderisin and Sara (Steven) Sulfridge. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Barbara Kaluzny and his father-in-law, William Onderisin.
At Peter's request, his body was donated to the Illinois Anatomical Gift Association.
Due to Covid 19, funeral services will be private.
