Peter J. BillquistBorn: February 26, 1938Died: November 13, 2020Peter J. Billquist, 82, of Arcadia, Florida passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. "Pete," as he was known by his family and friends, was born on February 26, 1938 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Arthur S. and Rose A. Billquist. He attended high school and graduated from St. Lawrence Seminary. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army for four years and earned a degree from The General Motors Institute. In 1959, he married Carolyn, and together they raised their ten children. In 1995 Pete married Marilynn. Pete had a long and stellar 43-year career with the Physics Division at Argonne National Laboratory. He was instrumental in the research and design of many innovative advancements in ion particle acceleration for nuclear systems as well as studies towards methods for radiocalcium dating of bones. He was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. He loved his time as the Choir Director for St. Dennis Parish, Lockport, IL. In 2001 Pete and Marilynn retired to Southwest Florida where he enjoyed the golf course community and loved riding his bicycle often.Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Rose Billquist, sister, Sylvia Billquist, brother Robert, and the mother of his children Carolyn Billquist.He is survived by his wife, Marilynn Billquist, his ten children; Tony Billquist, Teri Ellingham, Jim Billquist (Debbie), Joan Steinhauer, Judi Barrineau, Rose Konvalinka (Brian), Ruth Hodolitz, Gus Billquist (Jinger), John Billquist (Michelle) and Mike Billquist (Naomi). Left behind to cherish his memory are his seventeen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, Marilynn's three sons, and her grandchildren will also miss their "Papa Pete." He will be sadly missed by his sister, Anita Kick and her husband, John, and sister-in-law Roslyn Billquist.Pete will be cremated according to his wishes. A private "Celebration of Life" Memorial will be held on a future date.