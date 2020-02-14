|
|
Peter J. Krouse
Peter "Pete" J. Krouse, Engineer C.F.D. Engine 65 passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Beloved Husband of Elizabeth "Libby" ,nee Westchal. Loving Father of Morgan and loving step-father of Emily and Abbey Mierendorf. Dear Son of Pamela, nee Pluta and the late Richard C.F.D. Krouse. Fond Brother of Anthony ( Patty) Krouse and Ronald (Michelle) Krouse. Dear Uncle of Ryan and many more Nephews and Nieces.
Visitation Sunday, 12 Noon until time of Celebation of Life and Love Service in Pete's honor at 6 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave.( 55th st just west of Harlem). Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, Pete's family would appreciate donations to the C.F.D. Gold Badge Society, 3400 West 111th St., P.M.B. 356, Chicago, IL 60655.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020