Peter Michael Gabriel, III
Peter Michael Gabriel, III, age 43, of Crest Hill, passed away November 15, 2019.
Peter was preceded in death by his grandmother Lorraine Ornder, his grandfather Peter Michael Gabriel Sr., grandparents Raymond and Rosemary Ritcheson, four uncles Bill Kohler, Robert Gabriel, and Steven Gabriel, Dan Ritcheson; one aunt Rosemarie Henning.
Peter was survived by his beloved parents Peter Jr., and Mary Lou Gabriel (nee Ritcheson); sisters Lorrie (James) Walker, Angela (Richard) Splant; grandfather J.W. Ornder; nephews James Dylan Walker, Tristan Walker, Erik Walker, Rhys Walker, Logan Splant, Ryan Splant, and Colin Splant; aunts and uncles Joan Kohler, David Carpenter, Liz Arndt, Raymond Ritcheson, Reverend John Ritcheson, Tom Ritcheson, Carol Sanders, and Sharon Birr; many cousins also survive.
Peter was a proud member of the Crazy 8's Demolition Derby Team. He loved to cook and entertain and was an avid fan of Chicago Sports Teams. He loved the outdoors.
Peter will be missed by all who knew and loved him. There will be a visitation held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATION, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT. There will be a funeral service held at the funeral home Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2019