Peter R. Schulze
Peter R. Schulze

Peter R. Schulze, age 65, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home in Joliet. Peter was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Frederick W. and Charlotte B. (Finck) Schulze. He grew up in Plainfield and was a 1973 graduate of Plainfield High School.

Peter was currently employed at Harrah's Casino, working in the Maintenance Department. In his free time, he enjoyed relaxing near some water with a fishing pole in his hand and spending time with his family and friends.

Peter is survived by his son, Carl Schulze; sister, Heidi (Gerald) Nelson; Niece, Megan (Ed) Duracka; nephew, Kyle (Mackenzie) Nelson; and two great-nephews, Liam and Theo.He is preceded in death by his loving parents.

Visitation for Peter R. Schulze will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4:00 until the time of service at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

As it was Peter's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
NOV
6
Service
07:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
