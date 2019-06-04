Philip J. Bartolotta



Passed away peacefully at his residence, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Age 97 years.



Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Esther S. Bartolotta (nee Arvay), two daughters Debbie Plesniak-Bartolotta and Denise Bartolotta. Two granddaughters Margart (Jay) Hiland, Jr. and Katherine Plesniak. His brother Anthony (Joan Wojcik) Bartolotta and brother-in-law Gene Golden. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Preceded in death by his parents Antonio "Anthony" and Felicia "Fannie" Bartolotta. His brothers and sisters Joseph (Geraldine) Bartolotta, Mary (Robert) Lathrop, Josephine (John) Danca and Frances Golden.



Philip was born September 27, 1921 in Chicago. Veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp. serving as a military police escorting General Dwight D. Eisenhauer. Philip attended IIT for drafter and was a Mechanical Engineer retiring from Alco Springs in Chicago Heights, formerly employed with National Can Company in Chicago. Philip was part of the design team which developed the pull tab for the beverage industry. Former Board member of Calumet Park Grade School and founder of the first girls soccer team with Frankfort Park District. Philip was a faithful attendant of the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii. He was a kind, faithful and devoted husband, father and grandfather who always made a rememberable impression on everyone he met.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, from 3:00 ? 8:00 P.M.



For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.chsfuneral.com. Published in The Herald-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019