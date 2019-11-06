|
|
Philip J. Calahan
Born: October 27, 1948
Died: November 4, 2019
Age 71, Born October 27, 1948, Died November 4, 2019 after battling cancer for years.
Loving husband of Katherine (Swinke) Calahan; father of Michelle (Rick) Korczak and Christine (Ken) Spiecker. Grandfather of Thresa Korczak, Rilie Spiecker, Donna Korczak, Tyler Spiecker and Ricky Korczak; brother of Richard (Judy) Calahan. William (Barb Poffenbarger) Swinke, Cynthia (Richard) Brower, Patricia (late Dennis) Deffenbaugh. Numerous nieces, nephews, Aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Thresa (Weese) Calahan; in-laws William and Velma (Shull) Swinke; niece Sarah Marie Brower and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins.
Born in Joliet, living in Plainfield. Phil was an avid golfer. Member of St. John Lutheran Church. Owner of several antique cars, attending cruise nights, around the area. Phil loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and musicals.
A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 2650 Plainfield Rd., Joliet, IL 60431. Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Please omit flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019