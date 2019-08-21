|
|
Philip Petersen, Jr.
Born: April 16, 1964; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 16, 2019; in New Lenox, IL
Philip "Butch" Petersen, Jr., age 55 of Joliet, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Born April 16, 1964 in Joliet, Philip was a son of Philip, Sr. and Kathi (Gebhardt) Petersen. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet East High School with the class of 1982. Butch was a die-hard Chicago Sports fan with the exception of the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed playing frisbee golf and could usually be found huddled over a good book. Butch's favorite was the Lord of The Rings Series. Butch will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his mother, Kathi; siblings: Christine Petersen, Sharon Petersen (Joe Henn) and Michael Petersen; niece: Roxanne (Donnie) Schultheis; nephew: Brody Zarek; great niece and nephew: Connor and Emersyn; cousin: Stephen Russell; dear friend: John Sharp; uncle: Terry Gebhardt; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his two best fur friends: Tobi and Titus.
Butch was preceded in death by his father: Philip, Sr. on September 2, 2006; niece: Melissa Petersen; maternal grandparents: Henry and Katherine Gebhardt, and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Mary Petersen.
Per Butch's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a private service will be held at a later date.
Obituary and tribute wall for Butch Petersen at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 21, 2019