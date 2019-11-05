|
|
Phillip E. Glotfelty
Born: March 6, 1948; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 1, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Phillip E. "Phil" Glotfelty, age 71, a resident of Shorewood, IL, formerly of Chicago and Joliet, IL, died Friday, November 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. He was born March 6, 1948 in Chicago.
Beloved husband of JoAnn M. "Jody" Glotfelty (nee Carlson), whom he married June 20, 1970; loving father of Rev. Sherry (Tedd) Steele of Aurora, IL and Jeff (Sarah) Glotfelty of St. Louis, MO; adored grandfather of Anna and Nathan Scates; Jadyn, Sophia and Brooklyn Steele; Patrick and Paige Glotfelty; devoted son of the late Dillard and Ruth Adel Glotfelty; dear brother of Thomas (Carol) Glotfelty of Atlanta, GA and the late Susan Eyer; fond cousin, uncle and friend of many.
Phil was born on the south side of Chicago, and graduated from Fenger High School in 1966. He earned his Bachelors' degree, in 1970, from Illinois Wesleyan University, where he met Jody. He began his career at Kemlite Corporation, moving from working the line to establishing their first Human Resource department. He later joined the First Midwest Bank Corporation, from which he retired in 2006 as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources.
Over the years, Phil was active in many community organizations, including the Sports Car Club, JAYCEES, the Joliet Chamber of Commerce Board, the Downtown Development Council, and the Joliet Kiwanis club. He was president of the Kiwanis club and participated in a decade of their shows at the Rialto Theater. Phil was an active member of Plainfield United Methodist Church for over 49 years, serving on many committees, and as a lay and small group leader. Phil and Jody have resided in the Del Webb community in Shorewood since 2006. Phil loved golfing, playing cards and Trivial Pursuit, sharing meals with friends, and watching his grandkids play ball and perform on stage.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00-3:00 PM at Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15114 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544, (815) 436-9651.
A celebration of Phil's life will follow Saturday, 3:00 PM in the church.
Future inurnment: Plainfield Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Plainfield United Methodist Church, 15114 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, IL 60544, (815) 436-9651, plainfieldumc.com or to a .
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2019