Philomena "Phyllis" M. Reenan (nee O'Meara), 75, incredible wife, mother, and friend passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family.



Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, Phyllis came to Seattle in 1957, where she attended Mount St. Mary's Novitiate. After receiving her BA in Social Science from Seattle University, she taught elementary school. Returning to Ireland in 1967, she met the love of her life, John "Joe" Reenan, and they were married on September 3, 1970. Phyllis and Joe, along with their three children, immigrated to the Philadelphia area in 1985 where they spent the next 21 years before retiring to Shorewood, IL in 2006.



Phyllis cherished her family more than anything else in the world and touched all those around her with warmth, humor and unending kindness. An avid reader, she frequented bookstores and never traveled anywhere without her Nook. She missed being near the ocean so was always up for a spontaneous road trip to the coast but equally enjoyed curling up to watch her favorite BBC mysteries. She loved playing cards with her grandchildren, attending the YMCA in Naperville and hosting family gatherings. Phyllis had a deep faith and was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church.



She was the beloved wife of 48 years to John J. Reenan, loving mother of Neal J. (Jen) Reenan, Ciara E. (Alex) Varvounis and Lesley C. Reenan, devoted Nana to Fiona, Trevor, Declan and Harry, loving sister-in-law to Winnie, Kathleen, Kay, Mary, Brendan, Bernie, Noel, Ann, Thomas and Mary, and treasured relative to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Ireland and the UK, and especially to her US niece, Cathy Handley.



Preceded in death by her parents, William and Catherine O'Meara, brothers Liam, Tom and Anthony, sisters Molly (John), Patty (Leo), Nellie, Bridie (Ralph) and four infant siblings, and parents-in-law James and Elizabeth Reenan. Phyllis was the last surviving sibling in a family of twelve children.



Phyllis and her family will be forever grateful for the compassionate and loving care provided by Transitions Hospice, DMJ Home Health and the staff at The Springs at Monarch Landing.



Visitation for Philomena Reenan will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral services will be at 11:15 a.m., from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 Brook Forest Ave., Shorewood, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private interment at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the would be appreciated.



