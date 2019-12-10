The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
710 W. Marion St.
Joliet, IL
Phyllid J. Sefcik

Phyllid J. Sefcik Obituary
Phyllis J. Sefcik

(nee Helbling)

Age 88, passed away peacefully, Saturday evening, December 7, 2019, at Franciscan Village in Lemont, IL. Phyllis was born July 11, 1931, in Lockport, IL, to the late Roy and Alta "Mabel" Helbling; she was a lifetime area resident. She married George E. Sefcik on January 20, 1951, at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Joliet.

Surviving are several generations of nieces and nephews.

In addition to losing her beloved husband in 1991, Phyllis is also preceded in death by her devoted son, George J. Sefcik (2016); her parents; sisters, Ida (late Willard) Smith and Betty (late Homer) Givenrod; and brothers, Joe (Betty) Helbling and James Helbling.

Phyllis, a devout Catholic, was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Her kind and gentle nature will remain in our hearts forever.

Visitation for Phyllis Sefcik will be held at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 710 W. Marion St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 10, 2019
