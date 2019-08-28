|
Phyllis J. Derby
Born: December 27, 1931
Died: August 25, 2019
Phyllis J. Derby, age 87, of Elwood, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 with family at her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Oscar, her children; Don, Ron(Cathy), Bob (Tonnie-deceased), Jimm (Linda), Carma Lynn (Steve) Grohs, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Anna Fern Hawk, her brothers Phillip and Kenneth, her sister Leola RoseHawk and one granddaughter Anna Mea Louisa Grohs.
Phyllis was born and raised in Iowa. She married Oscar on her birthday on December 27, 1949. In 1954, they moved to Illinois. Phyllis was a talented licensed beautician. She enjoyed country and gospel music, dancing, canning and caring for her family. Phyllis was always happy. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she will be missed by all who loved her. Visitation for Phyllis will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3-7:00 P.M at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. also at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan,IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2019