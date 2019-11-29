|
Phyllis J. Snure
Phyllis J. Snure (nee Ahlberg), age 93, of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late George and Regina (nee Thompson) Ahlberg. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School. She was formerly employed by the Gerlach Barklow Greeting Card Co. She was very involved with the church groups at St. John Lutheran Church and was also a dedicated room mother at Laraway Schools. Phyllis loved to play bridge and was an avid bowler.
Survived by her loving daughter, Barbara J. (Donald) Witt of Elwood, IL; two grandchildren, Andrea J. (Mark) Hilliard of Joliet and Matthew R. Witt of Elwood; one great granddaughter on the way; her cousins, Nancy, Suzanne, Lynn, and Rachel also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Snure (1986); her parents; two great grandsons in infancy, Chayton Matthew and Declan Thomas Hilliard.
Visitation for Phyllis J. Snure will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd, Joliet,from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in her name to St. John Lutheran Church,2650 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019