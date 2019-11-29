The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Snure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Snure

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis J. Snure Obituary
Phyllis J. Snure

Phyllis J. Snure (nee Ahlberg), age 93, of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late George and Regina (nee Thompson) Ahlberg. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School. She was formerly employed by the Gerlach Barklow Greeting Card Co. She was very involved with the church groups at St. John Lutheran Church and was also a dedicated room mother at Laraway Schools. Phyllis loved to play bridge and was an avid bowler.

Survived by her loving daughter, Barbara J. (Donald) Witt of Elwood, IL; two grandchildren, Andrea J. (Mark) Hilliard of Joliet and Matthew R. Witt of Elwood; one great granddaughter on the way; her cousins, Nancy, Suzanne, Lynn, and Rachel also survive.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Snure (1986); her parents; two great grandsons in infancy, Chayton Matthew and Declan Thomas Hilliard.

Visitation for Phyllis J. Snure will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd, Joliet,from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in her name to St. John Lutheran Church,2650 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -