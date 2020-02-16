|
|
Phyllis Kay Sullivan
Our beloved Angel Phyllis Kay Sullivan, aka Mama, 70, of Shorewood, Illinois, passed away on February 7th 2020 with her loving family by her side at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born to parents James C. Thornton and Dimple T. Thornton, on December 31st 1949 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Phyllis worked as a seamstress/tailor for 35 years. Over the years she worked at many different play houses and mens stores in the Chicago area. Her last place of employment was Nordstrom.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was a great conversationalist as well as a person that many came to for advice. She is a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, knitting, and collecting owls. She had a passion for all animals.
Phyllis is survived by daughter Bobbie Ruth Sullivan and Dusty Rose Sullivan. Sisters Theressa Drew, Ellon Quillen and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents James C. Thornton and Dimple T. Thornton. As well as her sister Dottie Hudgins.
After spending 14 years on dialysis, Phyllis was blessed with a second birthday by receiving a kidney transplant the day after Mothers day in 2012
As it was her request cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date in both Shorewood, Illinois and Tennessee. The Memorial gathering will happen in March. Time and location has yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to help cover cremation and the memorial expenses.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 16, 2020