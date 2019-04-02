Phyllis M. Wood



Phyllis M. Wood, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family. She was welcomed into Heaven by her sister, Pauline, who preceded her just four days prior.



Born November 21, 1932 in Joliet, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Luigi and Eliza (nee Santangelo) Restaino. A graduate of St. Joseph School of Nursing, Class of 1953, she was a volunteer for and employed by the Joliet Area Community Hospice, retiring six years ago. Phyllis was a member of the Crest Hill Baseball Association and the Crest Hill Lioness Club. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Tom) Boseo; son, James (Debra) Wood; grandchildren, Renee (K.C.) Thompson, Matt (Brie) Boseo, Ashley (Tim) Veleker, Loryl (Kirk) Bedinger and Jessica Watts; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Nunzio (Louise) Restaino, Angelina Turner and Susan Randles; and her best friend, Darlene Fagan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Wood (November, 2000); parents; three brothers; and five sisters.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the past and present employees of the Joliet Community Hospice for their visits and the devoted care given to Phyllis.



Visitation for Phyllis M. Wood will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019