Phyllis May Ackerman
Born: June 2, 1927
Died: January 6, 2020
Phyllis May Ackerman a remarkable women of faith, died on January 6, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home in Joliet, IL. Phyllis age 92, was born on June 2, 1927 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late James Gotschall and Mabel Gotschall Martin. The second of seven children, she is survived by siblings Dorothy (Seth) Walters, Faye Strahl, Ivan (Jean) Martin, sister in laws Evelyn Gotschall, Polly Martin, Charlotte Ackerman and brother in law George Holland. Preceded in death by siblings James Gotschall, Melvin Martin, Cecelia Holland, brother in laws Bernard and Walter Ackerman and sister in law Phyllis Ackerman.
Phyllis built her life on faith in God. After graduating from Olivet Nazarene University with a degree in Religion, she travelled throughout central Illinois teaching bible lessons in elementary schools. On May 30, 1954 she married Albert W. Ackerman. They lived in Chicago, IL then in Oak Lawn, IL. Phyllis worked for over 40 years at the Oak Lawn Day Nursery as a cook, pre-school teacher and director. In retirement she lived in Chicago Ridge, IL.
As a member of Worth Church of the Nazarene she taught adult Sunday School class, directed Vacation Bible School, served on the church board and as treasurer. She was the church custodian donating her earnings back to the church. She taught bible class at Nazarene Girls Summer Camp. Her most passionate work was as Missionary President, reading, studying and preparing mission lessons, coordinating projects and serving on the churches district mission committee. Her love for missions led to a trip to Haiti to celebrate the construction and opening of a church built in memory of her mother.
Phyllis provided a warm and loving home as a wife, mom and grandma. She taught her kids about God, made sure they went to church and prayed for them diligently. She is survived by her children, Becky (Tim) Casey and Bert (Teresa) Ackerman. Her grandchildren Sarah Casey (Phill Kuypers), Caleb Casey (Melissa Pierson), Eli Casey, and Zach and Seth Ackerman. She was preceded in death by her husband Al, daughter Debbie, and grandchildren Christian and Phylicia Ackerman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames (Rt 6) Channahon, IL. Visit the family at 10 am, service at 11 am with lunch following in the church fellowship hall. The family requests no flowers, please make memorials to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries PO Box 843116, Kansas City, MO 64184, or online at give.nazarene.org/donate/f/134483.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020