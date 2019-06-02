Phyllis Rae Mangun



Born: September 29, 1930; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 30, 2019; in Bloomington, IN



Phyllis Rae Mangun, age 88, of Bloomington, Indiana, died at Bell Trace Nursing Home, under the loving care of their staff and Southern Care Hospice. Phyllis was born September 29, 1930 in Joliet, Illinois. She was the eldest daughter of the late Walter and Julia Palmer. She was married to Donald Mangun June 1950 at the Methodist Church in New Lenox, Illinois.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother David Palmer(2015) and her husband Donald(1997).



She is survived by four children, Todd and wife Margret of New Lenox IL, Rick and wife Kathie of New Lenox IL, Scot and wife Nancy of New Lenox IL, Lori and husband Matt Chitwood of Bloomington IN. In addition, Phyllis has 11 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.



Phyllis and Don raised their family in New Lenox, IL. They moved to Ft. Myers, FL in 1974 after she completed her bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She taught at the high school in Ft Myers. She continued her education and later became the Lee Co. Coordinator for Home Economics. Phyllis moved to Bloomington after her husband Don passed in 1997.



Phyllis was active in church, an avid golfer, and a seamstress...but most of all loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She touched many lives with her love, wit and smile. Her family wants to thank the many friends and staff at Bell Trace and Southern Care Hospice that have kindly and patiently visited and cared for Phyllis.



A Celebration of Life will be 2:00pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Commons at Bell Trace Senior Living Center 800 Bell Trace Circle, Bloomington, IN 47408. Reverend Helen Hempfling will officiate.



In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Southern Care Hospice Services, 1923 South Liberty Drive, Bloomington, IN 47403.