Phyllis Emily Roa (nee Gaffney) - Passed on April 19, 2019 surrounded by loving family at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home after a brief illness. Age 90.



Born on October 11, 1928, in Normal, Illinois, Phyllis had lived in Joliet since 1941. She married Jesse S. Roa on February 2, 1957, and they had four daughters: Elaine (Stephen) Slansky of San Antonio, Texas, Barbara (Thomas) Pauloski of Highland Park, Kathryn Roa of Plainfield, and Susan (Andrew) Majcher of Joliet. They also had five grandchildren: Patrick Slansky, Kathie and Mikey Pauloski, and Sarah and Emily Cryer. Her parents were the late Margaret and Francis Gaffney.



Phyllis graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1946 and later earned an associate degree in Library Science from Joliet Junior College. From 1946 until 1958 she was employed as a designer in the Creative Art Department of the P.F. Volland Greeting Card Company. She was a member of the Joliet Artists League and did freelance art, photography, and writing for various publications, including some stories for the Herald News that she illustrated with photos and drawings. She also was active with the "Y" Players of Joliet (later the Curbside Theatre) where she met her husband-to-be in 1953 when she was cast in the play Gramercy Ghost and he was the publicity photographer. She was also a creative seamstress who enjoyed designing and making clothes for herself, her daughters, and their Barbie dolls.



Later she managed the sewing machine department at JoAnn Fabrics in Jefferson Square Mall and was one of the original employees of B. Dalton Booksellers when it opened at Louis Joliet Mall. However, her favorite occupation was when she became a Grandma. She spent her best years making sure her grandchildren knew how much she loved them and preserving her family?s history in photographs that will be treasured always.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for all the loving care they gave Phyllis during her final days.



Memorial services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday, April 26th at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 ? 7:00 P.M.