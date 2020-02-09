The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
Phyllis Ruth Montgomery Obituary
Phyllis Ruth Montgomery

Phyllis Ruth Montgomery (nee Spano), late of Minooka, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born in Chicago, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Schmidt) Spano. She attended Morton East High School, Cicero, IL and retired from Parker Hannifin Corp in 2018. Phyllis was an accomplished singer, she loved to cook, gardening, karaoke, crafts and was a fantastic decorator.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Montgomery of Minooka; five children, Kelly (Kurt) Denlinger of Naperville, Mark (Ann) Montgomery of Lockport, Lisa (Mark) Flores of Joliet, Kristie (Steve) Papolio of Channahon and Jennifer (Brad) Robinson of Shorewood; nine grandchildren, Ashley and Megan Denlinger, Samantha (Dan) and Michael Montgomery, Adam, Alyssa and Nicholas Flores, Christopher Papolio, and Jacob Robinson; one great-grandson, Jensen Petrak; and four sisters, Lorraine (the late Jim) Rossi of FL, Judy (Lionel) Mott of Hampshire, IL, Diane Felske of Joliet and Janice (the late Joe) Duncan of IN. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Joanne Trotsky; and two brothers, Larry Spano and Gene Kinyon.

A Memorial Gathering for Phyllis Ruth Montgomery will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, 2020
