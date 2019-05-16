|
Plummer Sullivan
Born: January 28, 1929
Died: April 30, 2019
Plummer Sullivan born on January 28, 1929 in Greenville, South Carolina, went to be with the Lord on April 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Plummer was a proud member and Deacon of Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church. Plummer was a very quiet, honorable, loving husband and father. He enjoyed sports. Plummer was very proud of his children's athletic endeavors, education and career accomplishments.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys; his 7 loving and devoted children, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 5 godchildren, a brother, and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Zion Travelers M.B. Church, 14875 S. Wallace Ave., South Holland, IL. Service at 12:00 PM, Pastor Alfred Smith, officiating. Interment Monday, May 20, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2019