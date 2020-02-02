|
|
Priscilla Joyce Lynch
Priscilla Joyce Lynch (nee Mair), age 63, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loved ones Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
She was born November 25, 1956, in Streator, IL, to John Charles and Naomi Joyce (nee Mackey) Mair.
Surviving are her children, Christy (Mark) Mair-Pemble, Mary Beth Lynch, Theresa Jones and son-in-law Lee Jones; her grandchildren, Victoria Salvage, Hailey Jones, Lee Jones, Julian Lynch, Camden Jones and Cynthia Francois- Weimer; her siblings, Sandra (the late Jackie) Welch, John C. (Debra) Mair Jr., Robert (Polly) Mair and Bradley Ellena; many nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Wayne C. Weimer (November 13, 2017); her father, John C. Mair (June 1, 1996); her mother and stepfather, Naomi Joyce Ellena (March 24, 2011) and Glenn Donald Ellena (January 5, 2020); her siblings, Patricia Bradley, Alexander Mair and Daniel Mair.
Priscilla attended Joliet Central High School where she excelled at sports, especially track and softball. As a young adult, she was free spirited, traveled with friends, loved music, muscle cars, motorcycles and the beach. The youngest of seven children with four older brothers, Priscilla was proud to prove that she could do anything as well as her brothers. She enjoyed fishing with her father and helped dad and her brothers work on cars. She worked a variety of skilled labor jobs in her lifetime including: welder at the steel mill, auto mechanic, meat packer, and a friendly neighborhood bartender. She was an excellent homemaker who loved to cook and was often asked by family and friends for her wonderful recipes. Having a birthday at Thanksgiving time made it her favorite holiday. Priscilla was an example of hard work and honesty and made any special occasion extra special. She had a fun loving and giving nature, she loved her family, passionately loved animals, especially her cats, and dearly loved her six grandchildren.
Visitation for Priscilla Joyce Lynch will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
