|
|
Priscilla M. Curran
(nee McKewan)
Priscilla M. Curran, age 93, of Downers Grove and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the OakTrace Retirement Community surrounded by family.
She was born July 16, 1926 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Harold P. and Mary Catherine "Katy" (nee Campion) McKewan. Priscilla attended St. Mary's Grade School and Janesville High School where she graduated with the class of 1944. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority, graduating class of 1948. Priscilla was a teacher in Freeport, IL, when she met the love of her life, Richard, and they were married August 18, 1951.Throughout her teaching career, she taught at Joliet Junior College, Joliet Township High Schools, and Freeport High School. She was one of the founding educators of JJC North Campus in Bolingbrook and was a long-time substitute teacher and night school teacher with JTHS system. Priscilla retired after many years of dedicated service as an educator and enjoyed 20 years of retirement with her husband before his passing, spending the cold winter months in sunny Siesta Key Florida. She was a devoted parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for many years and was involved in the St. Raymond's Women's Club and Eucharistic Ministry. Priscilla was also very active in her community and spent countless hours involved in the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary and the Women of Rotary.
Priscilla is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (James) Schlesser of Naperville, Michael (Colleen) Curran of Bloomington, Jane(William) Purpura of Darien, and Timothy (Anthony Ng) Curran of St. Louis, MO; eight grandchildren, Jay Schlesser, Katy Law, Andrew Schlesser, Steve Schlesser, John Curran, Daniel Curran, Kelly Malette, and Patti Purpura; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousin, John R. Smith also survive.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard F. Curran (2015); her parents; her sisters, Virginia Skelly, Jean Valasky Ganzow, and Dorothy Price Stokes.
Visitation for Priscilla M. Curran will be held on Friday,November 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd, Joliet. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November23, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI will be held privately.
Memorial donations in her name to would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 22, 2019