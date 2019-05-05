Prisie Clum



Prisie Clum (Blair), age 90, late Lockport, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with her family by her side. Born and raised in Jeremiah, KY., resided in Detroit / Grand Rapids MI., and a resident of the Lago Vista Community in Lockport, IL since 2015. Prisie faithfully attended Shepherd of The Hill Lutheran Church, Lockport. She loved puzzles, word puzzles, water aerobics, studying her bible, crocheting, cooking but most of all cherished spending time with her family.



Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Clum; one brother and three sisters.



Prisie was never able to have children of her own but she was a loving and devoted mother to her niece, Pricie (Dan) Rogan of Lockport, IL, and her nephews, Tom Tindle and Lester (Alma) Tindle both of Kentucky; adored granddaughter, Katy (Tim) McDonald of Naperville, IL.; two great granddaughters, Vivian and Violet McDonald of Naperville, IL.; a great niece Mary Jane (Tim) Back of Kentucky. Numerous nephews and nieces of Michigan also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial to Shepherd of The Hill Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Per her wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed.



A Memorial gathering celebrating her life will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Shepherd of The Hill Lutheran Church 925 E. 9th St Lockport, IL, 60441 from 9:00am until time of Memorial Service at 10:00am. Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or to attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on May 5, 2019