Quentin Denard Woods
Quentin Denard Woods, age 38, passed away tragically on Friday December 20, 2019. Born on July 25, 1981, he was a lifelong resident of Joliet.
Quentin leaves to cherish his memories two children, Davion and Quentin Jr.; parents, Michael Woods and Deborah Taylor; maternal grandparents, Charley Williams Sr. and Junella Williams; paternal grandparents, Floyd (Margie) Woods and Emily Woods; his brothers, Michael Woods and Robert Davis Jr.; his sisters, Tiffany Willams, Sherrika Williams, and Mikhi Woods. Also a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and too many friends to mention.
VISITATION & DVD MEMORIAL: Thursday January 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to8:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet.
FUNERAL SERVICES: Friday January 3,2020 at Christ Temple Church, 212 Richards St, Joliet, IL 60433. Visitation at church:10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial: Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019