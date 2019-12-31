The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
(815) 774-9220
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Chapel
400 Landau Ave
Joliet, IL 60432
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Temple Church
212 Richards St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Temple Church
212 Richards St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Quentin Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quentin Denard Woods


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Quentin Denard Woods Obituary
Quentin Denard Woods

Quentin Denard Woods, age 38, passed away tragically on Friday December 20, 2019. Born on July 25, 1981, he was a lifelong resident of Joliet.

Quentin leaves to cherish his memories two children, Davion and Quentin Jr.; parents, Michael Woods and Deborah Taylor; maternal grandparents, Charley Williams Sr. and Junella Williams; paternal grandparents, Floyd (Margie) Woods and Emily Woods; his brothers, Michael Woods and Robert Davis Jr.; his sisters, Tiffany Willams, Sherrika Williams, and Mikhi Woods. Also a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and too many friends to mention.

VISITATION & DVD MEMORIAL: Thursday January 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to8:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave, (at Jackson St.), Joliet.

FUNERAL SERVICES: Friday January 3,2020 at Christ Temple Church, 212 Richards St, Joliet, IL 60433. Visitation at church:10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial: Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Quentin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Delgado Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -