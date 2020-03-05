|
|
Ouida R. Deweese
Ouida R. Deweese (nee Hammack), age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020 with her family by her side.
Survived by her daughters, Elaine (Ferrell) Stowe and Gail Jerbi; six grandchildren, Alisa (Dan) Costion, Erika (Margie) Lorenz, Kristin Stoner, Tara (Dave Piatek) Jerbi, Marc (Rebecca) Jerbi and Brooke (Bob) Berdelle; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Darrell Deweese; her parents, Henry and Clara Hammack; her son-in-law, Jim Jerbi; three sisters and two brothers.
Ouida was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a woman of strong faith who loved Jesus with all her heart. In her early years, she loved creating meals, deserts and delicious candies. She loved hosting many holidays for her family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting afghans for all of her grandchildren and daughters. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Funeral Service will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park II (Hills of Rest). Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 5, 2020