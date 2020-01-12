|
Rachael A. Corp
Born: August 29, 1966
Died: January 9, 2020
Died January 9, 2020 at home at the age of 53; she was born August 29, 1966 to Gordon and Rosetta (Lovati) Corp, who predeceased her.
Rachael was a 1988 graduate of Northern Illinois University, a longtime employee of the National Safety Council, but most recently worked for Rehn Technology. She was a lifelong member of American Legion Auxiliary unit 1080, having served as the president in 1992; she loved devoting her volunteer time to various military support organizations.
She is survived by be her sibling, Bobbie (Ed) McDermott, Gordon (Linda) Corp, and Mark Corp, all of Joliet; and special aunt, Sandra Corp.
She adored being an aunt to Kevin (Tricia) McDermott, Aaron (Vickie Hejna, fianc ) McDermott, Cory (Elizabeth) McDermott, Dan (Rosibel Jones, fianc ) Corp, and Tom Corp. Rachael received great joy being with her great-nieces and nephews, Brooke, Lorelei, Harley Rose, Francis, Andrew, John, and Spencer McDermott.
She was blessed with many wonderful friends and relatives.
Rachael's life was brightened by the nephews and nieces of her heart: Mike, Pat, Rich, Joy, Katie, Aly, Tyler, Conner, Domenic, Kyle, Cole, Khali, Claire, Jake, Vanessa, Annabelle, Michael, Haily, Tara, Trisha, Annalee, Nathan, Reagan, Sadie, and countless others.
A visitation will be held at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet on Monday, January 13, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m.
There will be chapel prayers at 1:30 P.M. then processing to Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 2 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the NIU University Honors Program or the .
In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the NIU University Honors Program or the .
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020