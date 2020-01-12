The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael Corp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael A. Corp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachael A. Corp Obituary
Rachael A. Corp

Born: August 29, 1966

Died: January 9, 2020

Died January 9, 2020 at home at the age of 53; she was born August 29, 1966 to Gordon and Rosetta (Lovati) Corp, who predeceased her.

Rachael was a 1988 graduate of Northern Illinois University, a longtime employee of the National Safety Council, but most recently worked for Rehn Technology. She was a lifelong member of American Legion Auxiliary unit 1080, having served as the president in 1992; she loved devoting her volunteer time to various military support organizations.

She is survived by be her sibling, Bobbie (Ed) McDermott, Gordon (Linda) Corp, and Mark Corp, all of Joliet; and special aunt, Sandra Corp.

She adored being an aunt to Kevin (Tricia) McDermott, Aaron (Vickie Hejna, fianc ) McDermott, Cory (Elizabeth) McDermott, Dan (Rosibel Jones, fianc ) Corp, and Tom Corp. Rachael received great joy being with her great-nieces and nephews, Brooke, Lorelei, Harley Rose, Francis, Andrew, John, and Spencer McDermott.

She was blessed with many wonderful friends and relatives.

Rachael's life was brightened by the nephews and nieces of her heart: Mike, Pat, Rich, Joy, Katie, Aly, Tyler, Conner, Domenic, Kyle, Cole, Khali, Claire, Jake, Vanessa, Annabelle, Michael, Haily, Tara, Trisha, Annalee, Nathan, Reagan, Sadie, and countless others.

A visitation will be held at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet on Monday, January 13, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m.

There will be chapel prayers at 1:30 P.M. then processing to Saint Mary Nativity Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 2 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the NIU University Honors Program or the .

Obituary and tribute wall for Rachael Corp at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -