Rachael Joan Kuhajda (Petrek)
Born: July 10, 1935
Died: December 9, 2019
Loving Mom to Ben (Cheryl) Kuhajda, Terri Kuhajda, Cathy Kuhajda and Chris Kuhajda; grandmother to her beloved Kayla Kuhajda.
Also survived by her sister Jane Petrek and brothers Frank (Rebecca) Petrek Jr. and Ralph (Susan) Petrek and several nieces and nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband Benedict E. Kuhajda in 1999 and her parents Frank Petrek Sr. and Raphael Petrek (Kuna).
Graduate of St. Francis Academy and the University of St. Francis in Joliet. Joan was an amazing artist and imparted her appreciation of art and beauty to her siblings and her children and granddaughter. She loved her family fiercely and was a source of strength for all. We will miss her every day.
The family will celebrate her life in a private gathering.
Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice Home would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019