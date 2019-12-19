|
Rada Albu
Born: December 14, 1934
Died: December 16, 2019
Rada Albu, age 85 of Plainfield, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Kossuth Regional Health Center in Iowa with his family by his side.
Born December 14, 1934 in Romania, Rada was a son of Slavco and Desa (Komlosan) Albu. Following High School, Rada earned an Associates Degree in business which was his first step into becoming a self-made man. On January 4, 1956, Rada married Ioana Vasile in Romania and together they made their home and started a family. After moving his family to the United States, Rada and Ioana owned and operated a small restaurant in Chicago until deciding to relocate to New Mexico. While in New Mexico Rada opened various small businesses that included a feed store and an auto repair shop. He was a true entrepreneur who was not afraid to take a chance on opportunity. In his later years, Rada and Ioana moved to the Joliet/Plainfield area to be closer to their daughter Radoica and her family. He was a longtime parishioner of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Joliet. In his free time, Rada enjoyed exploring various hobbies that included growing grapes to make his own wine and curing and smoking meats to share with guests in his home. He was a generous man who treated his friends and peers as if they were his own family. Rada deeply cared about life and made sure that no one was excluded. His main passion was his family, especially his grandchildren. He cherished every moment with them and was so grateful to his daughter and son-in-law for gifting him with such treasures. Rada will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ioana; daughter and son-in-law: Radoica and Dan Kilgore; grandkids: Daniel and Katerina Kilgore, and additional loving relatives back in Romania and Germany.
Rada is preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister-in-law, Sava and Jagoda Albu.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Pomen service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Avenue in Joliet.
Interment will follow in New Gracanica Serbian Orthodox Cemetery.
Obituary and tribute wall for Rada Albu at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrust to:
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019