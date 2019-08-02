|
|
RaeMarie Torres
RaeMarie Torres (nee Magercak) age 58, a lifelong Joliet, IL resident, passed away suddenly Wednesday July 31, 2019. She was born January 17, 1961 to Patricia (nee Cleary) and John Magercak. RaeMarie graduated with the class of 1979 from Providence Catholic High School.
Surviving are her daughters, Nicole Torres, Kristen (A.J.) Novotny, and Michelle Torres (Mike Martinez); three granddaughters, Addison, Ava and Alyssa; her parents, John and Patricia Magercak; Godmother, Lorraine Ksiazak; cousins, Kathy Schuck and Mark Ksiazak and their families. She will also be missed by her "grand dogs" Chico, Buddy and Messiah as well as her 'grand cat" Nozy.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Mildred and Raymond Cleary; Irene and Joseph Bukontis; Godfather, Joseph Ksiazak and her "grand dog" Sasha.
RaeMarie had recently been honored for forty years of dedicated service by her long-time employer Silver Cross Hospital. She was a Phlebotomist and Clerk who had a calming effect on all she came in contact with. Although she enjoyed travel, shopping and dining out, her most favorite times were spent with her family, especially her granddaughters.
Visitation for RaeMarie Torres will be held Sunday August 4, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. Funeral services will begin Monday August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 2, 2019