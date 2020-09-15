Raffae;e Alberico

Raffaele Alberico
Raffaele "Ralph" Alberico, age 81, passed away peacefully with his family by his sideon Thursday, September 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma and End Stage Kidney Disease. He was born on February 20, 1939 to Vitantonio and Mafalda Alberico in San Vittorino, Italy. At the age of 18, he immigrated to America to begin a better life. He married his wife, Marianna (nee Brandolino) Alberico and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June. Ralph retired from the Laborers Local 75 in 1997 and was a member of the American Italian Cultural Society.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Marianna, he leaves behind his loving children, Tony (Brandi) Alberico, Angela (John) Mauzer, Mary (Raymond) Rehbock, and Cindy Alberico; grandchildren, Joseph Alberico, Matthew (Jessica) Mauzer, Troy Burt, Anthony Rehbock, and Marianna Salazar; one great-grandchild; sisters, Concetta (Antonio) D'Addario, Phyllis (Victor) Carusi, Antoinette (Frank) Mendoza; brother, Paul (Bernadine)Alberico; four sister-in-laws, Angiolina (the late Paolo) Alberico, Marie (the late Antonio) Del Raso, Adelina (the late Pietro) Cerrone, and Concetta (the late Severino) Agostinelli; one brother-in-law, Ted (Lorraine) Brandolino; many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bernardino (Marianna) Alberico.
Visitation for Ralph will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Facemasks are required, social distancing will be observed as well as complying with current capacity restrictions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1702 Dearborn St., Crest Hill. The current capacity atthe Church is 50 persons. Due to those restrictions, alternatively considermeeting at the Church at 11:45 am Wednesday to join the procession to Woodlawn Memorial Park for Committal Prayers followed by Entombment.
Memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave an online condolence or share a favorite memory.