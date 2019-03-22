The Herald-News Obituaries
Ralph H. Schmidt

Ralph H. Schmidt Obituary
Ralph H. Schmidt

Ralph H. Schmidt passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Age 83 years.

Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys L. Schmidt (nee Skoien). Two daughters, Janice (Mike) Fay and Robin (John) Kish. A son, Dale (Linda) Schmidt. Six grandchildren, Shannon, Nichole, Maxine, Justin, Wren, Erin and Jasmine. Five great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Penelope, Emily, Tristin and Damon. Two brothers, Raymond (Norma Jean) Schmidt and Ronald (Kay) Schmidt. His sister, Lenor Neurda.

Preceded in death by his parents, Herman W. and Stella Mae Schmidt. A brother-in-law, Frank Neurda.

Ralph was born May 13, 1935 in Lansing, IL. and was a lifelong Joliet resident. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co in Sept 1991 after 34 years. Member of First Church of the Nazarene. Ralph enjoyed riding horses, fishing and prospecting for gold.

Funeral services will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1009 S. Briggs Street, Saturday, March 23 at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Brad Thomas officiating. Interment Mt. Vernon in Lemont, IL. Visitation will be held Saturday from 8:30 A.M. until time of service at 10:00 A.M.

For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2019
