Ralph J. Weidensee
Born: July 14, 1933
Died: May 18, 2020
Age 86, of Lockport, IL, passed away on May 18, 2020, at his lake home in Brothertown, WI. He was born July 14, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late Richard and Kathryn Weidensee. On December 28, 1955, he married Joyce Beck in Odell, IL. together they had seven children.
Ralph proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He later continued his education, earning a Master's Degree. Ralph began his career teaching aviation mechanics at Lewis College. He was then a teacher for 35 years at Romeoville and Bolingbrook high schools, teaching mathematics and cooperative education.
Ralph and Joyce built their own lake home and made it their second home in 1987. He was an avid fisherman and always looked forward to trips to Canada with his buddies and sons. He also enjoyed reading, doing wood carvings, and spending time with family. He and Joyce loved to travel; camping when their children were young and then taking trips to Europe, Africa, and all 50 states in their retirement.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children: Laurie (Ronald) Alberico, Teresa (Robert) Stoica, James (Pamela) Weidensee, Joseph (Valerie) Weidensee, Patrice (David) Clark, John (Jennifer) Weidensee, and Rebecca (Michael) Weidensee; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Richardine, Kathryn, and Kenneth.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Kathryn; and his siblings: Patricia, Donald, Earl, and Eugene.
Private services are being held at O'Neil Funeral Home, Lockport, IL, with only his immediate family in attendance.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.