Ralph H. Yunker



Born: March 24, 1932



Died: May 16, 2019



On May 16, 2019, Ralph H. Yunker of New Lenox, IL passed away at the age of 87.



Ralph was born on March 24, 1932 to Walter and Anna Yunker. He served in the US Navy then attended the University of Illinois and became a Civil Engineer.He married the love of his life Shirley J. Overbey-Lashmet and helped raise her two sons as his own. He was a caring father, grandfather, uncle and brother.



He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his stepson Scott Lashmet, his wife Shirley, and his younger sister Karen Yunker Rogel.



He is survived by his stepson Michael J Lashmet (Shannon), his granddaughter Sydney Lashmet, his older sister Doris J Yunker, his niece Kimberly Beitel (Jeff) and his great nephew Kris Beitel and his great niece Jaime Beitel. We would like to thank Mark Clamohoy along with his co-helpers and Joliet Area Community Hospice nurses and staff for all they have done for Ralph. Without you he would not have been able to spend these last few golden years in the comfort of his home.



A celebration of life service honoring Ralph and his wife Shirley will be held at Vandenberg Funeral Home in Mokena on May 29, 2019 from 2-7 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ralph's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice at250 Water Stone Cir, Joliet, IL 60431. Published in The Herald-News on May 26, 2019