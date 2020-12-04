Randal L. Gerencher
Passed away at home, Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Age 61.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Lynn (Zimmerman) Gerencher, his beloved children Amber (Jonathan) Walker, Erin (Victor Bishop) Gerencher and Ryan Gerencher and his mother Ronelva Gerencher; his siblings Ronald (Louise) Gerencher, Renee (Leonard) Strahanoski and Richard (Cynthia) Gerencher; his siblings in-law Greg (Loreen) Zimmerman, Gary (Teresa) Zimmerman and Sara (Robert) Mayotte. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his father Raymond Gerencher and his in-laws Norris and Kathleen Zimmerman.
Graduate of Joliet East High School 1977. He worked for over 20 years at Stephan Compnay. Randal loved music, the Chicago Bears and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends. Family always came first for Randal. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
All attending the visitation will be asked to observe the current COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and observing social distancing.
Visitation will be held at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home 2320 Black Road, Joliet, IL., Saturday, December 5th from 11:00 ? 2:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www. CHSFUNERAL.com