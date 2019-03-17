Randall Brogan



Born: November 1, 1940



Died: March 12, 2019



Randall Brogan, age 78, of Manteno, and formerly of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Greentree Health & Rehabilitation of Bradley. He was born November 1, 1940 in Harrisburg, the son of William & Mary (Fremgen) Brogan. Randall married JoAnn Wiseman on July 20, 1963 in Joliet.



Randall retired in 1999 from Caterpillar after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Joliet Muzzleloaders Club. Randall enjoyed woodworking and his guns.



Surviving are his wife, JoAnn Brogan of Manteno; two daughters and one son-in-law, Robyne & Tom Spillers of Magnolia, DE and Michelle Brogan & Chris Anderson of Gardner; five grandchildren, Vaughan Reed, Tim Spillers, Mike Spillers, Seth Spillers, and Payton Spillers; and one sister, Linda Wilson of Sheppard, TX. Randall is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.



Cremation Rites have been accorded.



A memorial visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Peoples Church; 6644 North 1000 W. Road, Bourbonnais.



Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.



Please sign his guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.



Info. 815-932-1214 Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary