Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall M. Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall M. Carlson Obituary
Randall M. Carlson

Age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Devoted husband of Pat (Reish); loving father of Scott Carlson and Steve (Arnie DeLeon) Carlson; dear brother of Larry (Sharon) Carlson, Darlene (late Joe) Romanowski, Greg (Sandi) Sipich, and George (Jan Kelly) Sipich. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Lawrence, and his beloved Maltese "Abbey". Randall served his country proudly in the United States Army for 29 years. He was a member of the American Legion, active member and usher of the United Methodist Church in New Lenox, and was an avid bowler. Due to the Covid-19 virus funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations to the United Methodist Church, 339 W. Haven Ave, New Lenox, IL 60451 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -