Randall M. Carlson
Age 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Devoted husband of Pat (Reish); loving father of Scott Carlson and Steve (Arnie DeLeon) Carlson; dear brother of Larry (Sharon) Carlson, Darlene (late Joe) Romanowski, Greg (Sandi) Sipich, and George (Jan Kelly) Sipich. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Lawrence, and his beloved Maltese "Abbey". Randall served his country proudly in the United States Army for 29 years. He was a member of the American Legion, active member and usher of the United Methodist Church in New Lenox, and was an avid bowler. Due to the Covid-19 virus funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations to the United Methodist Church, 339 W. Haven Ave, New Lenox, IL 60451 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 13, 2020