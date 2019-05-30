|
RaShun "Bo" C. Black
Born: June 28, 1984
Died: May 20, 2019
RaShun "Bo" Cimmaron Black died peacefully in Augusta, Georgia on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 34.
Bo was born on Thursday, June 28, 1984 in Waukegan, Illinois to Penny Black and Robert C. Cooper. Bo is survived by his father, Robert C. "Jackie" Cooper; mother, Penny Black; daughter, Na'Vah Ashaunti Monae Black; three sisters, Keandra (John Baray), Bianca Merritt and Destinee Cooper; two brothers Raymond Cobb and Rajneesh (Saliana) Omar step-sister Quinnesha Wyche; step-brothers Aurie and Deonte Wyche; uncles Prentice (Shalonda) Black, Lamar Black, Perry Cooper, Jerry Cooper, Joseph Cooper, Arterry Cooper, Gary Cooper-Sperber, Barry Cooper; aunts Edna M. Cooper and Shala Day; great aunts Janet Conner and Deborah Conner; paternal grandmother Emma L. Cooper; maternal grandparents John Black and Ella Black; his close friends Lawrence Jackson, Jr. and Chris Martinez; and special family member Kendra Lakes-Cooper and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins other relatives and dear friends.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Jesus Name Apostolic Church, 208 Lake Street, Waukegan, IL. Rev. John I. Caples, Jr. Pastor, Officiating. Burial will be at North Shore Garden North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range 847-662-3553. Please sign guest book at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2019