Raymond Borello
Born: June 4, 1934
Died: November 22, 2019
Raymond "Wayne", "Mr. Nice Guy", Age 85, of Wilmington, IL, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 4, 1934 in Lockport, IL to the late Michael and Mary (nee Cornale) Borello.
Wayne worked for Lotz Sign Company for over twenty years and eventually retired in 1999 from Adler Roofing in Joliet, IL.
Member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington. Also a member of the MOOSE Lodge #241 where he was the maintenance man. He had many hobbies such as gardening and fishing on the river, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family and sharing stories of when he was younger to his grandchildren.
Surviving are five children, Steve (Bernie) Borello of GA, Lori (Dave) Pierce of Lockport, Joe Borello of Joliet, Suzi (Rich) Friddle of Braidwood, and Mike Borello of Braidwood; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his extended family, Tina, Katie, and Jennifer.
Preceding him in death were his parents; former wife, Bobbie (nee Lee) Borello whom passed away 1994, he was married to her for over forty years; and his girlfriend, Janet Perry whom passed away 2015, and were together for sixteen years; two brothers, Leo and Tony "Juney" Borello; niece, Dena (nee Borello) Renwick; and his four-legged buddy, Felix.
The family would like to thank Joliet Area Community Hospice for their compassion and support and also Rita Stall who came to us when we needed her the most.
Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation for Wayne will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Tuesday, November 26 from 4-8 p.m.
Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019