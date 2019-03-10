The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home
208 S Euclid Ave
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 879-3641
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home
208 S Euclid Ave
Princeton, IL 61356
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry Cemetery
Henry, IL
Raymond C. Umphress


Raymond C. Umphress

Born: January 29, 1949

Died: March 7, 2019

Raymond C. Umphress, 70, of rural Princeton, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in his home, following a battle with lung cancer.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the Henry Cemetery, Henry. His family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton. Private online condolences may be left for the family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.

Raymond was born on January 29, 1949 in Spring Valley, to Raymond and Edith (Clift) Umphress.

He is survived by his children, Tammie (Sam) Umphress of Walnut, Tina Umphress of Manlius, and Teddy (Dianna) Umphress of Channahon; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter and one great grandson.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 10, 2019
