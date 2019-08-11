|
|
Raymond Denis Brnca
Born: July 21, 1934; Joliet, IL
Died: August 5,2019; Joliet, IL
85 yrs,passed away at St. Joseph Hospital,Joliet,Il.
Survived by his son Gregory,of Joliet, and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by his wife Agnes ( Kaducak ) his parents, Joseph and Kristina Brnca,three brothers Stephen ( late Bernice ) Brnca,Joseph (late Doris) Brnca and Daniel (late Dolores) Brnca, four sisters Mary (late John Rubocki) Texas ,Emily (late Adolph Oberts) Joliet Valeria (late Willard Wittenkeller) and Anna at infancy.
Born in Joliet Il. life long resident,served in the U.S. Army,retired from First National Bank of Joliet.
Private services and interment at S.S. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery were on Friday August 9, 2019 Pisut Funeral Services in charge of arrangments. 815-722-0998.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 11, 2019