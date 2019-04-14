Raymond DeVere Johnson



Raymond DeVere Johnson passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Sunday, April 7, 2019. Age 96.



Survived by his loving wife Ruth, his five children, Bruce Johnson of Plainfield, IL., Lori Manley of New Braunfels, Texas, Lex Johnson of Joliet, IL., Cheryl Young of Elkhorn, Wisconsin and Kurt Johnson of Mazon, IL; 7 grandchildren Ryan and Tricia Johnson, Lindsay Bailey, Mallory Sinitzki, Natalie Brown, Janel Manley and Laina Johnson; 4 great grandchildren Mathew, Joey, Jake and Benson and his beloved dog Payton.



Preceded in death by his parents Mose and Olive Johnson, his brother Wesley Johnson and his grandson Nathan Manley.



Life-long resident of Joliet. DeVere was a member of Faith Bible Church in Joliet. He served in the US Navy for 3 years from 1943 to 1946. He served for many years as Chairman of the local committee of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Will County. DeVere and his wife Ruth were charter members of the of the local CEF committee which was organized in 1971. DeVere also served on the Christian Youth Center Board for several years.



DeVere worked as a plasterer for his father Mose Johnson for more than 20 years. He was also the owner of ServiceMaster of Joliet for 20 years. When DeVere retired, his son Lex bought the ServiceMaster franchise and operated the business presently.



Funeral services will be held at Faith Bible Church, 1600 E. Schuster Street, Joliet, Tuesday, April 16th at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Jay Fernlund officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Child Evangelism Fellowship Three Rivers Chapter 305 Channahon St. Shorewood, IL 60431 would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2019