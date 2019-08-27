|
|
Raymond Ernest Meader
Born: July 29, 1947
Died: August 23, 2019
Raymond E. Meader, "Spike", age 72, a lifelong resident of Lockport and Joliet, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary (Hayes) Meader; loving children Jeff (Emily Sieracki) Meader, Jana(Ryan) Kubacki, Jill (Jason) Sunderson and Jenae (Alex) Cerovac; grandchildren Caroline, Claire, and Ryan Jr. Kubacki, Owen, Kate, and Charlotte Sunderson; brother, Robert (Cheryl Robertson) Meader; nephew Scott (Kathryn Blackmore) Meader and niece Stacey (Andrew) Moses. Numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive, including dearest next-door neighbors of 42 years, Scott and Sue Crowther.
Born in Joliet, IL on July 29, 1947 to Raymond G. and Bernadine (Mutz) Meader. Ray graduated from Lockport High School, Class of 1965, and from Beloit College in 1969. He played both high school and college basketball. He earned his Masters of Science in Physics from Purdue University in 1974. He taught physics at West Chicago High School and Glenbard South while earning his J.D. from Lewis University in 1979. He practiced law for 40 years and was a partner of Tracy Law Offices with Ken Carlson, John Gallo, Mike Wojtak, Rich Vogel, and associates. He greatly appreciated the support staff, especially Chris Placencia. He enjoyed working with fellow Beloit College collegian George Barr.
In 1968, Ray married his high school sweetheart, Mary (Hayes) Meader at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. Ray and Mary recently celebrated their golden 50th wedding anniversary with an extended family gathering. He was a super loving dad to their four children, Jeff, Jana, Jill and Jenae who adored him. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Raymond and enjoyed serving with Mary as Catholic marriage-prep facilitators.
Lovingly known as "Ganni" to his six grandchildren, he looked forward to supporting all sporting events quietly from the stands. He had a keen eye for the physics of a baseball swing, and showed slight adjustments at the Sonny's batting cages, with ice cream after, of course.
He cooked gourmet meals at home, from California tri-tip steak to scratch pizzas. He enjoyed simple treats like root beer, popcorn, and vanilla ice cream with peaches. Everyone looked forward to a family meal at Ganni and Mimi's house.
Ray was a wonderfully positive influence. Kind-hearted and generous with his time and talents, he was always there with an ear, a level-head, and a solution. Whether legal advice, school fundraising, or a good shopping challenge, Ray was always happy to help. He was always encouraging perseverance. His favorite advice was to "hang in there".
Ray expressed gratitude for the unparalleled care he received since being diagnosed with autoimmune Interstitial Lung Disease in 2007. The family would like to thank University of Chicago physicians Drs. Mary Strek, James Curran, Dianne Altkorn, Jason Alexander and Gregory Lewis, MD of Amita Hinsdale.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond G. Meader, mother Bernadine (Mutz) Meader, and brother Randall L. Meader.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment in Resurrection Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please honor Ray with anact of kindness or gift to your .
Fred C. Dames funeral Home in charge ofarrangements. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019