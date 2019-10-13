|
Raymond Eugene Zupancic
Age 76 of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center with his family by his side.
Born October 15, 1942 in Joliet, Raymond was a son of Raymond and Alida (Brisart) Zupancic. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Plainfield High School. Following high school, Raymond took a job with Caterpillar until being drafted by the United States Army in 1964 where he proudly served during the conflict in Vietnam. After serving his time in the Army, Raymond was able to continue working for Caterpillar as a machinist and remained so until retiring after 44 years of dedication to the company. On August 11, 1973 Raymond married Janet Rogel in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet where together they would make their home and raise their family.
Raymond was a "jack of all trades" kind of guy who could fix just about anything. He loved bowling and took part in various leagues. Raymond also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his numerous dogs throughout the years. First and foremost, he was a family man. Raymond raised four boys and was their mentor and role model in their lives. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Janet; sons: Matthew Raymond Zupancic, Christopher Alan Zupancic, Ryan Edward (Brittany) Zupancic and Aaron Eugene (Monica) Zupancic; grandchildren: Macoi, Ava, Macee, Andrew, McKenzie, Albin and Mable.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alida, and mother and father-in-law, Edward and Bette Rogel.
Per Raymond's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Guests wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery welcome center no later than 9:45 a.m.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 13, 2019